Why 2021 Has Been The Worst Year For Chief Ministers In India & Who Could Be Axed Next

2021 has been a rough year of leaders like Captain Amrinder Singh, Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and other CMs. All these CMs lost their posts as their central leadership prepare for the upcoming election. In this episode of One Take we look at why these CMs lost their post and who could lose their seat in the future. #AmrinderSingh #VijayRupani #OneTake

