Why AGNI V Launch Is A Boost To India Despite China’s Advances In Hypersonic Missiles

India sent a message to China when it successfully tested the Agni V missile. Now India has the capability of hitting any target in China. The test comes at a time when the race for a hypersonic missile intensifies. Will Agni V be the deterrent against China that India want?

