Why Algerians are Taking to Streets Against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Algeria Protest Continues Against 5th Term for Bouteflika. Students marched to oppose President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to seek a fifth term. Bouteflika, in power since 1999, is credited with reconciling Algeria. But 82-year-old has hardly been seen since 2013 stroke. He is currently hospitalized in Geneva, undergoing "medical exams". Protestors called for a general strike if Bouteflika doesn't meet their demands. Bouteflika said that if he wins the election, he'd hold a referendum on a new constitution