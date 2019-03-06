English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Why Algerians are Taking to Streets Against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Mar 06, 2019 08:40 PM IST India India
Share

Algeria Protest Continues Against 5th Term for Bouteflika. Students marched to oppose President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to seek a fifth term. Bouteflika, in power since 1999, is credited with reconciling Algeria. But 82-year-old has hardly been seen since 2013 stroke. He is currently hospitalized in Geneva, undergoing "medical exams". Protestors called for a general strike if Bouteflika doesn't meet their demands. Bouteflika said that if he wins the election, he'd hold a referendum on a new constitution

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram