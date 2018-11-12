Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons

Ananth Kumar had one quality which is not common among the state BJP leaders. He had an excellent rapport with the Congress and JD(S) leaders in Karnataka. He always defended Karnataka on all major issues, be it Cauvery river water dispute, central assistance to the state or something else, he was there. When it was his state Karnataka, politics was secondary for him. His meteoric rise in national politics had surprised both his friends and rivals alike in the state. His wide network of contacts and friends were a subject of discussion in Karnataka. With his untimely death at the age of 58, both Karnataka and the BJP have lost a tall leader who always rose to the occasion. His party may not see a mercurial, committed, powerful leader like him again.