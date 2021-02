Why Are Black & Asian Ethnic Minorities In the UK Hesitant To Take Vaccine? | London Ground Report

Vaccine hesitancy amongst the South Asian diaspora in Britain called ‘BAME’ community has been found to be the highest especially among the age group of 70-80 years who are also at a higher risk of being affected by the Pandemic.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has now initiated a campaign to dispel the rumours and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines.