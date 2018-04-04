Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

First published: April 4, 2018, 9:13 PM IST
The CBSE on Tuesday decided to cancel the re-examination of the class X Mathematics paper after evaluating 1000 randomly-selected answer scripts from examination centers in Delhi, Panchkula and Patna regions. Anil Swarup, the secretary for School Education, shared the table with the media to show how the pass percentages of the 1000 students were compared with their last year’s performance to arrive at the decision.
