Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux

Feb 16, 2019 05:33 PM IST India India Share

The maiden visit of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, to New Delhi comes only months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This is likely to be the last high-profile visit of PM Modi’s current term. The invitation for the visit was extended by PM Narendra Modi himself during the bilateral meeting between the two on the sidelines of G20 summit in Argentina in November last year. While Saudi Arabia has shown its intent to take its relationship with India beyond just the energy sector, but the main focus and the importance of MBS’s visit lies with the situation in Afghanistan.



News18’s Deputy Editor, Maha Siddiqui, explains the significance of MBS’s India visit and why it matters for New Delhi’s policy in Afghanistan.



#MBS #SaudiCrownPrince #Taliban #WorldInFlux #NarendraModi #Afghanistan #MBSinIndia