Why is AES So Deadly For Children in Bihar?

Jun 19, 2019 09:26 PM IST India India
The popular terms like ‘Litchi Havoc’, Chamki Bhukar’, ‘Killer Encephalitis’, ‘Deadly Litchi Toxin’ that are being used to report the epidemic in Bihar point to the dismal methods of investigating a disease in India. For, it only serves the purpose of headlines. In June 2019, the cyclic return of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) or Chamki fever to one of India’s poorest and malnourished states, Bihar, lead to hospitalisation of 309 children in Muzaffarpur. Although over hundred children have already been cured and discharged from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), the death of 85 children at the hospital after a gap of four years necessitates a four-part enquiry into the investigation of the outbreak: identification, causation, confusion and malnutrition.

