Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India

May 01, 2019

The United Nations Security Council designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee. This comes after a long battle that India waged in the UNSC. What will be the effects of this listing? What is the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UNSC? Why is this move a significant diplomatic win for India? Watch to know.