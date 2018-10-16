Video Wall

Why #MeToo Movement Is Singeing The Film Industry

First published: October 16, 2018, 2:05 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Ever since Tanushree Dutta spoke up about being sexually harassed on a film set ten years ago. Men in the film & entertainment industries, the news media and other walks of life are being named on social media as sexual predators and serial workplace abusers. Shilpa Rathnam finds out why the #MeToo movement is singeing the film industry.

