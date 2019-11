Why President’s Rule Is Imposed in Maharashtra | Crux+

The Maharashtra Governor recommended President’s rule in the state, after he claimed that none of the political parties were able to prove their claim to form the govt. The decision had the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in arms as they complained that they were shortchanged. Watch this video to find out what exactly President’s rule means