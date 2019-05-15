Why Stephen's College Faculty Opposes Inclusion of Church Member in Admission Panel

In a first in the history of Delhi University's St Stephen's College, its interview panel for undergraduate admissions this year will include one member of the college’s Supreme Council, which comprises six members of the Church of North India (CNI). It is for the first time that a non-academic person from outside the faculty of the college been made a member of the admissions procedure of the undergraduates. The announcement, made by college principal John Varghese, has been met with strong criticism from the faculty members as it brings the college’s admission process under a conflict of interest.