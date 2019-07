Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?

Jul 01, 2019

On Sunday, Zaira Wasim announced that she has decided to quit Bollywood, stating that it had threatened her relationship with her religion, Islam. In her social media post, Wasim clearly mentions that in the last five years, she had changed and struggled with who she had become. She also implies that she arrived at the decision after a lot of introspection. From the film fraternity to political leaders, this became the boiling topic over the weekend. Was all the hue and cry justified?