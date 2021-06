Will Delta & Delta+ Variant Of Covid Pandemic Make The World Go Into Lockdown Mode

Delta variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the world. According to the WHO, the Delta variant has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations. Several countries are reimposing curbs amid delta variant threat. The WHO has advised people to remain masked even after getting inoculated

