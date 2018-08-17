Video Wall

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani

News18.com

First published: August 17, 2018, 7:01 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
They were seen as the left and right hands of the BJP for decades and the passing away of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has come as a personal loss for his deputy Lal Krishna Advani. Describing Vajpayee as his “closest friend for 65 years”, Advani said that he would miss his friend and former colleague immensely.
