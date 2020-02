Will The Issue Of Shaheen Bagh Help BJP Win Delhi Elections?

Feb 06, 2020 07:31 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Shaheen Bagh has been a centre of all the political discourse this election season. The two political parties have tried to use the protests to appeal to their voters. On one-hand, AAP tried to push the Vikas narrative in the first part of the campaign but they ultimately fought BJP on the Shaheen Bagh issue.