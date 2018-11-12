Women Empowerment for 9 Days: Sad Tale of Haryana's First Woman Bus Conductors

It was just the last week of October that three woman from across Haryana were selected to be the first female bus conductors of Haryana Roadways. But just before Diwali, a rude shock awaited them. As soon as the strike called by the permanent employees came to an end, all three were shown the door. News18 travels to Haryana to find out this story of women empowerment that lasted only for a mere 9 days.