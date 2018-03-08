Women's Day Demonstration Against Trump In Palestine

Palestinian women gathered in the West Bank and Gaza City on Wednesday to voice their anger at US President Donald Trump for his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.The protests were called ahead of International Women's Day. The demonstrators also called for end of the occupation in the West Bank, the right of return and self-determination as well as immediate release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. On 6 December last year, Trump announced that the US would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinians have now rejected US mediation in efforts to resume long-stalled peace talks with Israel.