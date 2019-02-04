World Cancer Day | New Device TINY Can Speed Up The Detection Of Cancer

This portable lunch size machine called TINY might revolutionize detection of cancer and other diseases in a few years. TINY is the appropriate acronym for Tiny Isothermal Nucleic acid quantification system. Here in Uganda it's being used to detect Kaposi's sarcoma which is associated with the herpes virus in patients. The cancer causes patches of abnormal tissue to grow under the skin, in the lining of the mouth, nose, and throat, in lymph nodes, or in other organs. Dr. Aggrey Semeere is the lead research scientist working on this project at Infectious Diseases Institute in Kampala. He explains the new approach is based on DNA analysis. "When someone comes to us with the skin showing possible signs of the cancer, we take out some tissue and take out DNA and then put it in this device and see if we can grow more of that viral DNA and that is how we tell how much, whether or not you have it," Dr. Semeere told AP.



