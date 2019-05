World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Discusses The Game Plan Before Team India Leaves For England

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is set to leave for England on Wednesday for the 2019 World Cup and will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5, once they are done with their warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh. The skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri addressed the media in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 21) and here's what they had to say.