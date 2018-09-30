World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language

Sign language is one of the easiest languages to learn. Most of the signs are commonly used gestures. Meet Dr Alim Chandani, founder of GRO who will not only talk about the importance of signing but would also show the basic signing everybody must know.



Dr Alim Chandani was born Deaf in Mumbai, India. Dr. Chandani subsequently graduated with a Rachel Rochester, New York, obtained a Master’s degree in Deaf Rehabilitation/Higher Education from New York University in New York and ultimately, obtained his Doctorate in Administration and Supervision in Special Education from Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.



Dr Chandani has delivered several TEDx talks and has advised governments and NGOs in emerging markets across the world on Deaf education and skills training for the Deaf.