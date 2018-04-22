World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy

While there is so much dialogue going on regarding saving the Earth, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla is doing her bit in spreading awareness about sustainable environment. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Juhi revealed how she has a ‘no plastic’ policy at her house. ‘Change begins from each one of us. And that's how I stated. Before I tell anybody else to change, I have to see whether I can do it myself. Initially, it wasn't very easy. First I started from my kitchen. I said okay, there shouldn't be evn a single plastic bottle here’, Juhi said. In a recent event that took place in Mumbai, the actor distributed 1 lakh cloth bags to promote the importance of recycled goods and urged people to stop the usage of plastic in their day-to-day lives. Juhi appealed, in what she termed as a ‘wake up call’, asking people to proactively do their bit to save the environment, specially for the children of this country.