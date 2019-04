World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living

The spurt in the number of health problems that most of us begin to face early in life is a clear indication of our unhealthy lifestyle and equally unhealthy eating habits. On World Health Day, we spoke to Chetan Bhagat about myths around health that need an unlearning. Watch our video to know what Chetan has to say about supplements, diet pills being useful in weight loss, if obesity has more to do with will power, not biology, and more.