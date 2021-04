World Health Day | Ranveer Brar On Food Myths, Fitness Mantra & Father Lauding His Culinary Skills

On World Health Day, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar busts food myths which we have been believing for years. Watch this interview to see him react hilariously at those who call desi ghee unhealthy and think Indian cuisine should just be avoided. Can consumption of saffron improve one’s skin tone? Ranveer Brar has the perfect answer!

