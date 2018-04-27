Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea

The dramatic meeting, aimed at ending their decades-long conflict, comes weeks before Kim is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

News18.com

First published: April 27, 2018, 10:51 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Trump has strong-armed North Korea with sanctions and attacked Kim on Twitter but a series of events created the perfect storm that has led to this breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.


Creatives Nitin Sharma, Hitesh Singh
Voiced by Uday Singh Rana
Production Support Tijo Thomas
Produced by Adi Prakash
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More