World In Flux: What Happens After Us Discontinues Waiver On Iran Oil Imports

Apr 26, 2019

Come 2nd of May and the US waiver to 8 countries including India on Iran's sanctions will be over. This means that all these 8 countries too will now have to comply with the sanctions and bring down their oil imports from Iran to zero. The US says that this decision has been made to put maximum pressure on Iran but not to hurt its partners and friends and not aimed at India certainly.​ But, how exactly will India deal with this situation? Watch to know.