World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking

May 31, 2019 01:30 PM IST India India
Every year, on 31 May, the World Health Organization and global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day. The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form. The theme this year is "tobacco and lung health." News18 brings to you reasons why you may consider quitting smoking. Disclaimer: All characters in this video are acting. We do not promote the consumption of tobacco and believe that smoking is injurious to health.

