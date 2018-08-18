Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Happy World Photography Day. Keep Clicking. Keep Smiling. With the change in the era, the art of clicking pictures have changed tremendously.

First published: August 18, 2018, 11:25 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy World Photography Day. Keep Clicking. Keep Smiling. With the change in the era, the art of clicking pictures have changed tremendously. Today, photography is not just clicking good pictures, but clicking pictures with a funny filter, or a different background or better, a selfie. What is your mode of clicking pictures?
