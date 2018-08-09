Video Wall

World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes

News18.com

First published: August 9, 2018, 5:06 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
World Tribal Day is celebrated every year on 9th August. In India, politicians aim to organise events to woo the tribal groups in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. BJP will observe Adivasi Diwas to woo the tribal groups. Congress will observe Kranti Diwas in Jhabua, hometown of Chandrashekhar ‘Azad’ on the 76th anniversary of Quit India Movement​.
