World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death

This is the story of two brothers Julius and Ludwig Pieper

Both Julius Pieper and Ludwig Pieper worked as radiomen in the US Navy. On 19th June 2018, Julius Pieper was laid to rest beside his twin brother Ludwig in Normandy after 74 years. For decades, julius was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium. The cemetery has 9380 graves and overlooks the English Channel and Omaha Beach. These were the sight of the Allies' Operation Overlord against Hitler's stranglehold on France and Europe. The 19-year-old Pieper brothers from Esmond, South Dakota, died together on June 19, 1944. Their flat-bottom ship hit an underwater mine as it tried to approach Utah Beach, 13 days after the D-Day landings.While Ludwig body was soon found, identified and laid to rest, his brother's remains were only recovered in 1961 . The remains were identified only in 2017 by a US agency that tracks missing combatants