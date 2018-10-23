World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens

The world's longest cross-sea bridge, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, in Zhuhai city, that connects the east and west sides of the Pearl River Delta in South China has finally opened. The 55-kilometre bridge will slash through the Pearl River Estuary, lessening the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from 4 hours to 45 minutes. The main section of the project is a 22.9km bridge and a 6.7 km underwater tunnel. The bridge is part of Beijing's "Greater Bay Area" Scheme, aiming to provide better passenger and freight land transport between Hong Kong and Mainland China, integrating the Guangdong province into a better business hub.​

