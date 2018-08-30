Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia

Julia Flores Colque is a 118 year old women from Bolivia. She was born on 26 October 1900 and has witnessed the two World Wars. She has seen town of Sacaba from 3,000 people to a city of 175,000. The spokesperson from Guinness Book of World record hasn’t received any application from Julia yet. The Sacaba mayor's office has named Flores Colque a living heritage. Flores is full of life, loves a good cake and also singing folkloric songs in Quechua.