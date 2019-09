“Would Have Been Better If Muslim Side Had Agreed To Mediated Solution”: Yogi Adityanath On Ayodhya Case

Speaking exclusively to Network 18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that his government will respect the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya case and that his govt. will implement the decision of the top court. However, the UP Chief Minister rued the failure of mediation to settle the decades-old dispute and said that ‘it would have been better if the Muslim side had agreed to mediated solution.”​