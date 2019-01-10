Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman

There isn’t a single town or village in India which doesn’t have a temple to revere the most popular God - Hanuman. While this is sufficient to fathom how much he motivates us with his physical strength and humility, the recently concluded exhibition titled 'The Divine Simian' in New Delhi helps the followers understand him in a way like never before. 'The Divine Simian', a tribute to renowned modern artist late K C Aryan (1919-2002), was curated by his son BN Aryan and displayed several rare artefacts of Hanuman. Watch our video to understand what BN Aryan has to say about Hanuman’s recent identity crisis, on Hanuman being called a Jat, Muslim or Dalit was just a political gimmickry and the multiple interpretations of him.