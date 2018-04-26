Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look... . . Xiaomi has introduced the successor to its flagship Mi Mix series as the Mi Mix 2S. The all-new Xiaomi flagship boasts of a redesigned form of Xiaomi's signature Mi Mix design and top-of-the-line specifications. Have a look at what Xiaomi has to offer this time in its flagship smartphone.