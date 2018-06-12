Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi has introduced a new budget smartphone as the Redmi Y2 in India priced at Rs 9,990. The new Y-series Xiaomi device comes with an AI-powered 16MP selfie camera. What else does it have to offer? Find out here.

News18.com

First published: June 12, 2018, 12:19 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google
Xiaomi has introduced a new budget smartphone as the Redmi Y2 in India priced at Rs 9,990. The new Y-series Xiaomi device comes with an AI-powered 16MP selfie camera. What else does it have to offer? Find out here.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More