Yahoo, Fortnite Hit Great Firewall Of China, Global Tech Firms Rush To Escape Beijing's Tech Rules

Yahoo Inc has suspended its services from China citing an increasingly challenging operating environment. Many other foreign technology firms have been pulling out or downsizing their operations in mainland China.

