Yashraj Mukhate Lauds Dananeer Mobeen For 'Pawri Hori Hai' Success, Says He'll Make A Video on Salman Khan Soon

Yashraj Mukhate who earned massive popularity for ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha’ rap in 2020, recently shared a funny take of Pakistan’s Dananeer Mobeen’s Pawri Hori Hai’ video. As expected, within minutes of the upload of Yahsraj’s video, social media exploded with equally hilarious memes. That’s not all, the hashtag #PawriHoriHai has taken social media by storm and Mukhate’s composition continues to be a hit with the netizens. While many call it the much-needed ‘pawri anthem’, Yashraj credits Dananeer Mobeen for the success of his video which has now garnered 40,777,023 views so far. Mukhate, who refers to ‘pawri hori hai’ as a generic term used by the masses, lauds Dananeer for the video’s universal recognition.

On being asked if he discussed fans’ reaction to the viral video with Dananeer, Mukhate said. “Dananeer said ‘pawri’ intentionally. Her video was already trending in Pakistan, but with my video, the growth magnified and amplified further when she did her second video on the mashup.

Much like his fans, Mukhate too feels low at times, but is quick to switch his mood by watching Rakhi Sawant’s videos. “Rakhi Sawant is an all-time entertainer. Whenever I feel low, I just scroll through her Instagram account and watch her posts. Love her random stuff.”

