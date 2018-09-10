YEMEN : The World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis

In Yemen, children are weighed and their arms measured to determine just how malnourished they are.

22.2 million, three-quarters of the country's population, in need of humanitarian assistance.

The conflict has also led to the displacement of some 3 million Yemenis and made basic healthcare scarce for much of the population. With the economy nearly at a standstill, many can't find work, leaving families without a source of income. And shortages due to the Saudi coalition's blockade on the country have resulted in skyrocketing prices for basic foodstuffs and fuel.

UNICEF says 1.8 million children suffer from acute malnutrition. Meanwhile, the leaders on both sides of the conflict are supposed to be meeting at the United Nations for sponsored talks in Geneva this week, though delays mean the negotiations might fall through.