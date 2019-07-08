Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality

Jul 08, 2019 07:22 PM IST India India Share

Don't be surprised if a graphologist tells you whether you have a strong ability to focus or lose temper or aim high just by analysing your handwriting. This is because the handwriting analysis or graphology, helps one understand a personality profile by scrutinising the characteristics, traits and strokes of a person's handwriting. It might seem impossible, but an experienced graphologist can collect an astounding amount of information about the writer just by going through his/her handwriting. Watch our video to know more.

