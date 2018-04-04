Video Wall

YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters

First published: April 4, 2018, 8:56 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday setting off a panic among employees and wounding at least four people. Nasim Aghdam, the assailant, then fatally shot herself. Officers and federal agents swarmed the company's complex after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Google, which owns YouTube posted on Twitter that the company was coordinating with authorities. The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on a shooting and expressed sympathy on Twitter
