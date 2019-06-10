Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket

After remaining in and out of the team for much of the past two years, Yuvraj Singh has finally hung his boots. The retirement brings down curtains on his 18-year long career during which he played nearly 400 games across all formats of international cricket. The southpaw has had several highs in his career starting from 2002 when he along with Mohammed Kaif featured in match winning partnership in England to hitting 6 sixes of Stuart Broad's over in Durban in 2007. The highlight of his career so to speak was the 2011 world cup performance which won him the player of tournament award. Yuvraj’s heroics both by bat and on field has been significant for much of Indian cricket team's success at home and abroad. As he bows out, here’s a look back at some of his career highlights. ​

