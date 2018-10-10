Video Wall

Zika Virus In Rajasthan: Symptoms, Effects And Preventive Measures

A total of 29 people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Rajasthan so far as seven new cases were reported from the state till October 9.

First published: October 10, 2018, 7:54 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
Additional health secretary of the state for health, Veenu Gupta, confirmed the cases and said they have all been listed. She said close to 200 teams have been formed to conduct a combing operation and 26,000 houses have been surveyed so far.
