ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018

Of course, it’s a big bulky smartphone but the unique dual-screen design could only grab the attention of the buyers if only ZTE had added enough firepower to it. The dual screen can be customised as per your need on the navigation bar itself. You can turn off the secondary display altogether or can even duplicate content on it. There is the option to run both the displays independently as well. But if you are seriously considering to make full use of both the screens to watch movies or read texts then be prepared for disappointment. While the Axon M has been made to look like an ultimate smartphone for multitasking, the phone is far from being practical.