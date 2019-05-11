Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

1 in 4 Meditators Suffer 'Unpleasant' Experience: Study

The study also found that people who engaged in meditation such as Vipassana (insight) and Koan practice (used in Zen Buddhism) were more likely to report a "particularly unpleasant" experience.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
1 in 4 Meditators Suffer 'Unpleasant' Experience: Study
Representative Image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PeopleImages/ IStock.com)
Loading...
One out of four people who meditate regularly suffer an "unpleasant" psychological experience, reveals a new study.

One out of four (25.6 per cent) regular meditators "indicated that they had encountered particularly unpleasant meditation-related experiences," according to the study's findings published in the scientific journal 'Plos One'.

The study also found that people who engaged in deconstructive types of meditation, such as Vipassana (insight) and Koan practice (used in Zen Buddhism) were more likely to report a "particularly unpleasant" experience as compared to those who practised other meditation types.

Almost one-third of people (29.2 per cent) who practised only deconstructive types of meditation reported a bad experience, compared to one in five (20.3 per cent) who had other types of meditation experiences.

For the study, a team of researchers from University College, London, Witten/Herdecke University, Germany, and the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia conducted an online survey of 1,232 people, who had at least two months of meditation experience.

The researchers observed that female participants and those with a religious belief were less likely to have had such an experience.

"More male participants, 28.5 per cent, experienced a particularly unpleasant experience, compared to female participants at 23 per cent," the researchers noted.

Besides, one-third (30.6 per cent) of participants, who did not have a religious belief had a "particularly unpleasant" experience, compared to one in five (22 per cent) of those who had a religious belief.

Likewise, almost one-third (29 per cent) of participants, who had been on a meditation retreat (at any point in life) had an "unpleasant" experience, compared with one in five (19.6 per cent), who had never been on a retreat.

The participants were asked whether they had any particularly unpleasant experiences (such as anxiety, fear, distorted emotions or thoughts, altered sense of self or the world), which they think may have been caused by meditation practice.

Meditators also reported how long they had been practicing meditation, whether they had attended a meditation retreat at any point in their life and what form of meditation they practiced (attentional, constructive, or deconstructive).

"These findings point to the importance of widening the public and scientific understanding of meditation beyond that of a health-promoting technique," said lead author Marco Schlosser, researcher at University College, London.

"Very little is known about why, when, and how such meditation-related difficulties can occur: more research is now needed to understand the nature of these experiences," Schlosser concluded.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram