10 Ancient temples of Lord Ganesha in India

Lord Ganesh is the much-adored and revered deity in Hindu religion. Lord Ganesh is known as the ‘Vighna Harta’, one who removes all troubles or obstacles in the lives of the devotees.

Here’s a list of Temples of Lord Ganesha for you to visit during Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival observed with all traditional fervor across the country, especially in the state of Maharashtra.

Siddhi Vinayak Temple: Siddhivinayak in Mumbai is one of the famous Ganpati temples, which is often visited by celebrities and dignitaries. The temple was established in 1801. The Ganpati here is also known as Navasacha Ganpati which means if you wish for something before Lord Siddhi Vinayak then it will be granted.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple: The idol of Ganesha is 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, which has been heavily decorated with gold jewellery. The story behind this temple in Pune is that Dagdusheth Gadve used to sell sweets and he lost his son in an epidemic, after losing his child he decided to build this Ganesh temple.

Khajrana Ganesh temple: The ancient temple is located in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Devotees from all over the country and abroad come to visit this temple. The idol of Lord Ganesha is 3 feet high. The temple was built in 1735 by queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of the Holkar dynasty.

Shri Chintaman Ganesh Temple: It is located in Ujjain, the pilgrimage town of Madhya Pradesh known as the abode of Lord Mahakaleshwar. On entering the sanctum sanctorum, three idols of Ganesha are seen. First Chintaman, second Ichhaman and third is Siddhivinayak Ganesh. Chintaman means the reliever of stress.

Ranthambore Ganesh Temple: It is said to be the oldest Ganesh temple in India. The temple was built in Ranthambore fort of Rajasthan by King Hamirdev of Chauhan dynasty in 1300 AD. The temple is famous as Trinetra Ganpati temple.

Dodda Ganapati Temple: This temple is located in Basavanagudi in south Bangalore area of Karnataka. ‘Dodda’ in the Kannada language means big. The idol of Ganpati is 18 ft tall and 16 ft wide.

Ganesh Tok Temple: It is situated at a hilltop 7 km away from Sikkim’s capital Gangtok. From the temple, you can get a glorious view of the Kanchenjungha mountains. Devotees and Tourists consider this temple a very sacred place. It’s a small temple and only one person can visit the shrine at a time.

Kalamassery Mahaganapathy Temple: This temple in North Kalamssery area of Ernakulam district in Kerala was built in the 1980s. It was built by a common man Raghunath Menon out of his love and devotion to Lord Ganesh.

Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple: This temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh was built in the 11th century. Here, the Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated along with the annual festival Brahmotsavam.

Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple: The temple is situated near the beach in Besant Nagar of Chennai. Here you will get to see the idol of Vinayak with goddess Siddhi. The temple complex was expanded and the Kumbhavishekam of the renovated temple was held in April 1979.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here