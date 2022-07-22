10 Anti-Inflammatory Herbs And Spices You Should Consume Everyday

The inflammation in body can be avoided or reduced by including a few anti-inflammatory herbs and spices to our daily diet

Excess consumption of deep-fried, sugary and processed foods sometimes cause gut inflammation, indigestion, bloating, constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) among others. It can affect our hormones, which may result in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, thyroid and other hormonal disorders. Inflammation can also cause auto-immune disorders like Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

The inflammation in the body can be avoided or reduced by including a few anti-inflammatory herbs and spices to our daily diet. Here’s a list of a few anti-inflammatory herbs and spices that you can consume every day.

Turmeric

This household spice is extremely popular in Indian cuisines. It is rich in curcumin, an antioxidant, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. You can take turmeric with black pepper to increase the body’s absorption of curcumin. Black Pepper

Black Pepper is rich in antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also quite effective in healing many gastroenterological problems. Cardamom

Cardamom or elaichi has a complex sweet and aromatic flavour. Research findings have established that elaichi helps in reducing inflammation as well as controls fatty liver. Cinnamon

Cinnamon or Dalchini intake reduces inflammation, as per studies. However, experts advise using cinnamon in small amounts. Ginger

Besides its culinary use, ginger has been traditionally used as a medicine to treat colds, menstrual cramps, migraine, nausea, arthritis and high blood pressure. Ginger can help in reducing inflammation and joint pain. Garlic

Used traditionally to treat arthritis, coughs, constipation and infections among other diseases, garlic has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties due to its rich sulfur compounds. Fenugreek

Fenugreek or Methi is used in the Indian household for many reasons. It also helps to get rid of joint pain, constipation and bloating. Regula use of methi can also help you in losing weight. Use methi water in steam inhalation reduces inflammation in the respiratory tract. Thyme

Used as a food flavouring, Thyme has been found to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that may act therapeutic for rheumatoid arthritis. Rosemary

Research suggests that polyphenols present in rosemary can help in reducing inflammation. Green Tea

Green Tea helps to reduce signs of inflammation associated with the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), ulcerative colitis, gum diseases, RA etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.