10 Benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama That May Help You in Daily Life

The world is no stranger to yoga and the endless health benefits it offers. Staying fit doesn’t mean you have to be an expert in yoga and know all the difficult asanas. One of the most common and easy asanas to perform is Anulom Vilom Pranayama.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama or alternate nostril breathing exercise is a remarkable breathing exercise that involves holding one nostril closed while inhaling, and then the other nostril closed while exhaling. Anulom Vilom is the perfect addition to any sort of meditation practice. It is also reported that alternate nostril breathing has a positive impact on cardiovascular function. This form of pranayama is said to bring several physical and psychological benefits.

Here are the 10 benefits of the Anulom Vilom Pranayama.

It helps to relieve depression, stress, and anxiety. When you breathe with more awareness, you allow your body to become fully oxygenated which helps your respiratory system. Anulom Vilom, if practised daily, can be very helpful in treating respiratory disorders such as asthma and bronchitis. This exercise helps to focus, improves concentration level, increases patience and helps in decision-making ability and inventiveness. The exercise helps to overcome negative thoughts and negative emotions like anger, uneasiness, frustrations and forgetfulness. Who doesn’t love naturally glowing skin without any pimples and marks? This is an excellent workout for glowing skin. It also may help you to lose those extra kilos from the body. Daily exercise can allay common problems like constipation, acidity, allergic problems, asthma and snoring. This exercise balances out the three doshas of the body that are- Vata(energy of movement), Kapha (energy of lubrication and structure) and Pitta(energy of digestion or metabolism). Alternate nostril breathing can improve respiratory and cardiovascular health and also reportedly keeps diabetes at bay.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV | JAC Board Exam Results