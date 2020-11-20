10 Bollywood Actors Who Would Perfectly Personify these Iconic Toons on the Big Screen

Nothing makes us more nostalgic than reliving those simple childhood days, where our biggest concerns would be missing our favourite shows and toons on screen. Some characters always have a lasting memory and hold a special place in our hearts forever, reminding us of our childhood that we cherish so deeply.

Another obsession that we all remember fondly was with Bollywood actors, which quite frankly is carried forward when we are adults too. In a beautiful amalgamation of two of our favourite childhood fixations, we imagined which Bollywood actors would perfectly bring to life our animated pals to perfection!

Here are 10 Bollywood actors we think would do justice to these popular animated characters.

Ranbir Kapoor as Pinaki from Bhoot Bandhus

Given Ranbir Kapoor’s aptitude for playing eccentric, eclectic characters, he would be the perfect choice to play Pinaki in Nickelodeon India’s newest IP, Bhoot Bandhus. It would be fascinating to witness him bring to life Pinaki’s unique charm and childlike mischievousness to the big screen!

Shahid Kapoor as Happy from Bhoot Bandhus

If there is anyone who could pull off friendly ghost Happy, its Shahid Kapoor. The kooky, energetic Bhoot is a brother figure to Pinaki, and we think Shahid and Ranbir would work together like a house on fire! Moreover, his impeccable fashion sense is evidence that he would pull off rock star Happy’s baggy outfits well.

Anupam Kher as Motu from Motu Patlu

Anupam Kher has been one of the most lovable and comical acting stars of his generation. We think the actor would be the best match to play Motu with their shared charm and amusing sense of humour that makes them both some of the most loved characters on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan as Patlu from Motu Patlu

Best known for his tall, dark and handsome persona, Amitabh Bachchan would be the perfect Patlu counterpart to the goofy Motu. While the look would certainly be different for the glamorous star, he would most definitely rock Patlu’s bald avatar with grace.

Ayushmann Khurana as Gopal from Golmaal Jr

It’s not doubt that Ajay Devgn plays the character of Gopal in the movie spectacularly, however, ever wonder if not Ajay Devgn who from Bollywood would play the characters seamlessly. We think it can be Ayushmann Khurrana as he has a boyish charm and immense versatility as one of the best performers in Bollywood, Ayushmann would be the finest candidate to bring Gopal to life.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Madhav from Golmaal Jr.

Apart from sharing delightful camaraderie with counterpart Madhav, Siddhant Chaturvedi has the exact wits and charisma this iconic character does. We can’t imagine what magic these two would create with action king Rohit Shetty, the creator of this exciting cartoon series.

Salman Khan as Chota Bheem in Chota Bheem

Chota Bheem has been a major source of joy for many of us during the precious formative years of our lives. We need an exceptionally enigmatic actor to go along with legendary cartoon character. With their matching bulging biceps and charitable ways, they’re a match made in heaven.

Alia Bhatt as Chukti in Chota Bheem

Adorable, spunky and endearing, we’d love to witness Alia Bhatt flawlessly embody the female protagonist in the famous cartoon series. We’d love to see the crackling chemistry between these two acting powerhouses!

Ranveer Singh as Flynn Rider from Tangled

From their spirited personalities right down to the same playful smirk, there’s no one more apt to play the thieve with a heart of gold. Witnessing him bring the lively character to life would certainly be a treat!

Priyanka Chopra as Jasmine

Romance, comedy, drama, is there anything Priyanka Chopra can’t do? We’re confident that given the vast diversity of characters the brilliant actor has essayed, she would powerfully bring to life the portrayal of the superhuman cartoon.