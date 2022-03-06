10 Calisthenics Exercises You Should Do For Fit Physique

Physical activity is a must to keep a healthy lifestyle. There are many things that one can try such as any sport, swimming, dancing, Pilates and more. It is important that you opt for an option that works for you the best and caters to your needs. If you want to hit the gym and make a workout routine that helps you build muscle strength, then Calisthenics exercises can be very beneficial for you. Calisthenics exercises are the ones that don’t need any equipment but use a person’s own body weight.

Famous trainer and strength coach Jeff Cavaliere, who is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), shared a video on his YouTube channel. He explains 10 calisthenics exercises that everyone must do.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPXIHsP0M7Y&feature=youtu.be

In the video, Jeff Cavaliere says that most people do Calisthenics exercises because they are forced to or many because they don’t want to go to the gym. But he has come up with 10 Calisthenics exercises that everyone can find easy.

Pullup: The very first exercise that he mentions is pullup. “The unique benefit of commanding your body in space in a vertical pulling environment is going to make this one worthy of being included in any back workout that you do," says Jeff.

Chinup: Keeping your body close to the bar help in creating an almost curling effect of your body up to the bar. He mentions that Calisthenics exercises mentioned in the video are non-negotiable, no matter if you have access to the gym or not.

Pushup: Most people think that the more pushups you do the better result, but the important point to keep in mind is to try different variations.

Slick floor bridge curl: This intensive exercise enables you to engage the posterior chain by combining the hip flexion.

Reverse hyper: Cavaliere says that if you increase the strength of your hip extenders then you can easily drive the bar off your chest at the bottom of a bench press.

Dead hang: This might not be the most intense exercise, but Jeff strongly recommends including it in your workout. It will help you to increase grip strength and shoulder stability also test “mental toughness."

Hanging ab raise: The machine you use for the exercise is not important as much as adding this to your routine does.

Handstand pushup: This is the best way to overcome a labrum issue. Jeff explains if you find it difficult then try doing it with the variation then you can easily pull it off.

Inverted row: This exercise is great for bodyweight compliments.

Dips: Dips help drive strength and muscle development in your chest.

The video is shared on his channel named ATHLEAN-X with the title 10 Calisthenic Exercises EVERYONE Should Do! The video has 329 thousand views and 19 thousand likes.

